West Side bakery serving up a taste of Hispanic culture

INDIANAPOLIS — Artisan Bakery and Pastries on the Indianapolis’ west side has been serving up tasty treats since 2018.

On any given day you will find the crew hard at work – preparing a variety tasty pastries for Hoosiers to feast on.

“I would say our (best options are) cream puffs, our Milhojas cake – our Tres Leches cake – our Conchas – those are a very traditional Mexican pastry,“ Assistant Manager Jennifer Novelo said.

The bakery has been fueling taste buds, with different flavors from Mexican and European cultures in Indianapolis since 2018. It’s a love for baking that this staff filled with different Hispanic heritages – says this bakery almost didn’t happen.

“It was our business owner's dream to one day start a bakery,“ Novelo said.

The owner is from Mexico City. He moved to the United States when he was younger on his own to chase his dreams, he even taught himself English. His passion for food and love for his Mexican culture was the reason he opened his bakery.

Novelo says she has known the owner for several years and wanted to be a part of this ever-growing small business.

“At times it could be super difficult, especially with the pandemic, but it’s super rewarding,” Novelo said.

The bakery went through a rough stretch during the pandemic with only letting a few customers in at a time but has since rebounded – welcoming the community with open arms.

“Just the quality of the product and the different varieties that we bring, just being able to give that customer service to our customers it feels good,” Novelo said.

If you are ever near Rockville Road on the city's westside, their doors are always open.

“Just come try us out – we love having customers here,” Novelo said.