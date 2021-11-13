Indianapolis Snow Force drivers on standby for possible snow, ice on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — With the possibility of snowflakes Saturday night into Sunday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) will have Snow Force drivers on standby throughout the weekend to address any icy conditions.
"Given the timing, we can’t rule out some very light accumulations on the grass or elevated surfaces. Any snow should melt quickly with temperatures warming into the lower 40s Sunday afternoon," WRTV Storm Team Meteorologist Kyle Mounce said.
DPW says drivers have been preparing since early October for this winter weather season with classroom and hands-on training as well as equipment preparation.
DPW offers the following tips for drivers sharing the road with snow trucks:
- Look out for flashing amber lights. These lights alert drivers from far away of plow trucks on the road.
- Give plow trucks plenty of room to treat the roads. Plow trucks release road salt from the back of the truck, and following too closely could result in salt hitting your vehicle.
- Stay at least three car lengths away from plows. Snow clouds thrown by plows can reduce visibility greatly, hiding other vehicles or road hazards.