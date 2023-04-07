2 disaster debris collection sites open in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — There are now two disaster debris collection sites up and running in Johnson County.

Johnson County residents can bring debris left behind from last weekend’s storms to be disposed of at the sites.

The first site is located at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Residents can dispose of debris in the northwest corner.

The second site is at GFL Environmental located at 2959 S. Emerson Ave.

The hours of operation for both sites are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The sites are expected to run through April 15.

According to the Johnson County Recycling District, all materials must be separated into bins based on the following material type:



General refuse (trash)

White goods (refrigerators, dishwashers and all other general household appliances or those containing Freon)

Household hazardous waste (oil, gas, pesticides, pool chemicals and paint)

Clean Yard Waste (non treated wood, shrubs and limbs. No tree stumps)

Metals

Electronics

For more information or questions, call Jessie Biggerman at 317.738.2546.