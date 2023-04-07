Watch Now
2 disaster debris collection sites open in Johnson County

Kevin Gregory
A home in Whiteland just east of 31 on Main Street damaged by a tornado on March 31.
JOHNSON COUNTY — There are now two disaster debris collection sites up and running in Johnson County.

Johnson County residents can bring debris left behind from last weekend’s storms to be disposed of at the sites.

The first site is located at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Residents can dispose of debris in the northwest corner.

The second site is at GFL Environmental located at 2959 S. Emerson Ave.

The hours of operation for both sites are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The sites are expected to run through April 15.

According to the Johnson County Recycling District, all materials must be separated into bins based on the following material type:

  • General refuse (trash)
  • White goods (refrigerators, dishwashers and all other general household appliances or those containing Freon)
  • Household hazardous waste (oil, gas, pesticides, pool chemicals and paint)
  • Clean Yard Waste (non treated wood, shrubs and limbs. No tree stumps)
  • Metals
  • Electronics

For more information or questions, call Jessie Biggerman at 317.738.2546.

