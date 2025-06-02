Measles cases rising across the U.S.: Here’s how to protect yourself this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — There have not been any new measles cases in Indiana over the last few months, but the threat is not over as cases continue to rise both in the U.S. and globally. It’s why local health experts stress the importance of protecting your health, especially as many residents prepare for summer travel.

The Indianapolis International Airport is witnessing record travel on Memorial Day weekend, marking a significant uptick in air travel as summer approaches.

With this increased mobility comes concerns about potential exposure to measles, particularly from travelers returning from areas where the disease is prevalent.

Dr. Deanna Reinoso, a pediatrician at Eskenazi Health, emphasized the need for vigilance. "With everyone traveling into areas where there are higher rates of measles, we'll need to keep an eye on it and see if there are further cases in Indiana," she said.

Although Indiana has reported a total of eight measles cases—all from Allen County—there have been no new cases since April.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported over 40 new cases in the U.S. this week, bringing the national total to over 1,000 cases across 32 states.

Jason Lemaster, Hamilton County Health Department administrator, highlighted the role of travel in the spread of the virus.

"A lot of times, where the spread of measles happens is because of travelers. The measles virus itself can live for two hours outside of the body. It's so contagious that if you had a room of 10 people that were unvaccinated, nine of them are going to get the virus," he explained.

Health officials are urging travelers to take precautions ahead of domestic or international trips this summer, like getting fully vaccinated if you can.

"If you have both vaccines of the series, then you have a 97% chance of not getting measles if you're exposed," stated Dr. Reinoso.

In addition to measles, Dr. Reinoso noted that other viruses, such as parainfluenza, adenovirus, and coxsackievirus, which cause hand, foot, and mouth disease, are also a concern this summer.

To maintain health and safety during the busy travel season, local health officials recommend following basic health practices.

This includes washing hands, covering coughs, staying home if feeling unwell, and ensuring vaccinations are up to date.

Dr. Reinoso also pointed out that it is essential for travelers to be mindful that children under the age of one cannot yet receive the measles vaccine.

"They won't have that protection if you're going to areas with higher rates," she warned.

She encouraged families to consult with their doctors to ensure they and their children are up to date on vaccinations before embarking on summer travels.