2 hospitalized after rural Boone County car crash entraps them in vehicles

BOONE COUNTY — Two people are hospitalized after a rural vehicle crash entrapped them in their vehicles in Boone County.

According to police, the Boone County Communications Center dispatched a two-vehicle accident at 7:37 a.m on April 12.

The crash involved a black Toyota pickup track and an orange Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of County Road 750 S and County Road 500 W.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Jamestown Police Department responded to the scene and found both vehicles in a field on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as Mary Tumey of Jamestown. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Jonathan Cowen of Lebanon.

Both drivers were found entrapped inside their vehicle, responsive and alert. Fire and Medic personnel arrived on the scene and began extracting both occupants out of their vehicles.

Both Tumey and Cowen sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. The events leading up to the wreck are unknown.