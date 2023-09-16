5K walk remembers Krystal Walton a year after her death

INDIANAPOLIS — Krystal Walton's loved ones are still mourning her a year after she was murdered outside of an Indianapolis day care.

They honored her memory by walking together in support of domestic violence victims.

The inaugural Runnin' Away From Domestic Violence 5K walked through Washington Park Saturday afternoon. Krystal's father Chris organized the walk as a way to take strides against domestic violence.

"Don't wait until you lose someone to start ringing the bell," Chris Walton said. "Do it then, too, but don't allow it to happen."

Walton was shot and killed while dropping off her children for day care. Her ex-boyfriend and father of one of her children, Orlando Mitchell, is suspected in her murder.

Mitchell had a history of physical abuse towards Walton in the months before the shooting. He's also accused of strangling Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm to death during an escape from the jail in July.

While the walk was the centerpiece of the event, Walton's loved ones spent the first half of the ceremony sharing their memories of her.

"Ever since she's gone, I feel lost. I need her," said Brinnca Kirtley, who considers Walton her sister. "If I couldn't do something for my kids, she was there. If she needed me for her kids, I was there. I just miss her."

Chris said he will turn the 5K into a yearly event to raise awareness for domestic violence.

"Do me a favor: the next time the opportunity comes up and you can get in front of someone and say something, say something."

