Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her'

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of killing a woman as she dropped off her children at an Indianapolis daycare on Friday has multiple domestic-related incidents on his record related to the victim, according to court documents.

In March 2021, Orlando Mitchell, 33, was charged with four felonies including strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement and intimidation.

The charges stem from a March 20, 2021 incident in which Krystal Walton called police saying her boyfriend, Mitchell, assaulted her while four months pregnant with his baby.

Walton is the woman who was killed Friday afternoon outside of the daycare, according to family.

The altercation involved Walton’s ex-boyfriend who she has a daughter with.

Walton told police Mitchell grabbed her by the hair and told her “he will (expletive) kill her, she needs to get rid of the baby and that she is going to make him kill her.”

Mitchell grabbed Walton by the hair as the daughter, who was six years old at the time, tried to intervene, court documents alleged.

“Get off my mommy!” the daughter told Mitchell, court documents read.

Walton told police Mitchell got her on the bed and started choking her while her daughter was still trying to intervene.

Walton was able to get away and go to her mother’s house, according to court documents.

“Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he will come to her temporary location,” read the probable cause affidavit.

At the time of the incident, Walton and Mitchell had been dating for four years.

On July 26, 2022, Mitchell pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of domestic battery as a misdemeanor and prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges.

He was sentenced to 363 days in jail, but the sentence was suspended.

Mitchell was sentenced to one-year probation, 26-week domestic violence counseling or batterer’s intervention, a no-contact order for Krystal Walton (unless the contact involved childcare for their son) and a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment, according to court documents.

Mitchell violated the conditions of the agreement, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result, on September 15, prosecutors filed three additional charges against Mitchell for invasion of privacy, intimidation, and residential entry.

Walton told police Mitchell she was scared for her life because on August 6, Mitchell forced his way into her home even though Walton had a protective order against him.

Walton said Mitchell told her, "this will be the last time you call for someone" after he learned Walton had called the police.

Krystal Walton told police that on August 7, 2022, she received a text message from Orlando Mitchell, which read, “U gotta learn to be reasonable with me about my son. If u wanna keep playing, i promise on my life i won’t stop until u lose everything! That house, job, and (daughter's name). So it up to u!!”.

A warrant was issued for Mitchell’s arrest on September 15, court records show.

The prosecutor’s office filed a motion the same day requesting a “greater than standard bond” due to Mitchell already being on probation in the 2021 domestic violence case.

The judge granted the request, and the order said once Mitchell was picked up, he would be on a 7-day hold, which means he would be held in the Marion County jail for at least seven days.

Court records show on August 18, Krystal Walton filed a petition in Johnson County Circuit Court to establish child support for her son, age 1.

The petition said Krystal Walton and Orlando Mitchell were never married and share a son together.

At the time of the filing, no child support order was in effect for the child.

Walton argued Mitchell is capable of paying some amount of child support, and of securing and maintaining health insurance coverage for the child.

Walton asked the court to order Mitchell to pay child support it deems “fair and reasonable under the Indiana Child Support Guidelines.”

The case was scheduled for a hearing on Monday, September 12. However, Mitchell failed to appear in court, records show.

The judge reset the matter for October 24 at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story.