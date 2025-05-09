A hands-on education: Middle school students in Pendleton learn tools of the trades

PENDLETON — Middle school is a time when children start to figure out their interests. Students in Pendleton got to try out construction, learning how to work with their hands.

The Madison County Builders Association sponsored Trades Day at Pendleton Heights Middle School on Friday. The students, under the guidance of industry professionals, performed tasks such as assembling a table or settling concrete.

It is the second time Trades Day has come to Pendleton, but it is especially significant now because of changes to Indiana's education system made in the Statehouse this year.

"They're deciding if they're taking the college pathway or the career pathway, and that is decided by February of 8th grade," said Karen Shreves of the Madison County Builders Association.

Shreves said they are planning to expand Trades Day to more schools next year because of the newfound relevance of trades careers in K-12 education.

"By allowing the children the opportunity, the trades become less alien to them," Shreves said.

The projects made by Pendleton Heights Middle School students during Trades Day will remain on display at the school.