“A Manufactured Crisis”: IU community reacts to protester arrests

BLOOMINGTON— Many on Indiana University’s campus fear that arrests made during a protest may have violated the right to free speech.

On Monday, members of the campus’s Palestine Solidarity Committee alongside hundreds of other protestors gathered outside of Bryan Hall, which houses the University’s administration, to demand action.

The protests have continued for five days and students told WRTV they will continue until demands are met.

The Palestine Solidarity Committee is asking for a divestment from the Naval Support Activity Crane, which is in Southwestern Indiana.

Additionally, the committee wants disclosure of the University’s investment portfolio and the resignations of Vice President Carrie Docherty, provost Rahul Shrivastav, and President Pamela Whitten.

Hours before the protests were set to begin last Thursday, a change in policy at the university prohibited the use of tents and other temporary structures in Dunn Meadow. The University requested the help of IUPD and the Indiana State Police to remove the tents.

Numerous warnings were given to students to remove the tents.

Since Thursday, 56 protestors were arrested for failure to remove tents.

Matt Pierce is a faculty member at Indiana University that also serves at the statehouse as a representative for District 61. The University’s handling of the protest had him in shock.

“It was clear from the beginning that the administration wanted to snuff out that protest as quickly as possible,” claimed Pierce.

“It was clearly a manufactured crisis and the thing that I find most disheartening is President Whitten and the administration gave Indiana the impression that there's some kind of crisis down here.”

Pierce said the protest has been extremely peaceful.

“There's absolutely no danger to anyone here,” he explained. “By calling in the state police and having them physically confront the protesters, they generated their own crisis and they gave people the impression that their students are not safe here at the university. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Bryce Greene is a graduate student at IU. He was one of the students who was arrested for trespassing. He feels his arrest is an example of the University taking away his freedom of speech.

”The decision from the university to use military violence against peaceful non violent demonstrators, has only highlighted the ridiculousness of the university's position,” explained Greene.

”I believe that this is completely designed to chill the Free Speech of people when it comes to protesting against genocide,” Greene added.

Greene was given a five-year ban from the University property. He is appealing the ruling in an effort to continue his work as a graduate student.

“I’m going to have to appeal. It’s of course, an impediment to the educational process,” Greene said.

While Greene is disappointed, he will not step back from the front lines.

“Every setback is something that we expect, but we expect to train to transfer that energy into something productive and useful,” Greene said.

In a letter sent out to the University Sunday night, President Pamela Whiten and Provost Rahul Shrivastav expressed the need for free speech on a safer campus.

“It is our hope that we can come together... to create solutions that will continue to strengthen the safety of our campus while protecting the rights of free speech."

The administration also announced a new policy that would allow tents if students/faculty go through a permit process that lasts 48-hours.

The University’s statement claims the change for policy was over safety concerns. You can read the full policy below: