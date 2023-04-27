Advocacy groups in Central Indiana share ways to protect children in wake of recent crimes

INDIANAPOLIS — Protecting the most vulnerable in our state.

WRTV spoke to local advocacy groups that work to protect all Hoosier children — whether it be in school, out in public or online.

One of them is the Arc of Indiana, which advocates for students with special needs.

As we previously reported, five Brownsburg school employees are facing criminal charges after they were captured on video forcing an elementary student to eat his own vomit, according to documents filed against them.

The Arc Executive Director Kim Dodson says this a horrific incident that should’ve never occurred, regardless of disability.

She says parents can take action to help prevent abuse in the future.

“Instincts are usually right. When a parent feels like their child is acting differently, it’s usually for a cause. I think parents need to make sure, specifically if your child has a developmental disability. You need to know the people at the school. You need to build those relationships," Dodson said.

WRTV also reached out to ASSIST Indiana about a recent child solicitation sting in Johnson County, where 32 people were arrested.

ASSIST Indiana, the local Rape Crisis Center which provides services of prevention education, advocacy and ongoing specialized therapy through their healing journey, is located in Franklin.

Victim Advocate Tracy McQueen says communication with your child is key to protecting them.

“Be involved with their online world. Ask ‘who are you talking with online? What apps are you on online? How long are you on those apps? How long have you been talking to this person online?" McQueen said.

McQueen says two of the most important words or phrases to teach children are: ‘permission' and ‘trusted adults.’

She says it’s important kids feel like they have a safe person to confide in if they’re experiencing physical, sexual or emotional abuse.

“If something were to happen in the home, who could you talk to outside of the home? If something were to happen outside of the home, who in the home could you talk to? So, it’s having that trusted adult in the home and outside of the home. I teach that all the way up through high school," McQueen said.

Just a reminder — we are all mandated reporters in Indiana — you can report suspected child abused and neglect to the DCS hotline at 1-800-800-5556