Advocates are working to house those living at a Fountain Square Encampment

INDIANAPOLIS — Tents remain at the Fountain Square encampment that was supposed to close weeks ago, as housing advocates work through a process that takes 4-6 weeks to complete.

"Housing doesn't happen overnight. There is a process," said Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, CEO of the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention.

The city ordered the Leonard Street encampment closed in mid-August, but CHIP stepped in four days later to help residents find permanent housing through its "Streets to Home" initiative.

However, the extended timeline is creating new challenges. Word about potential housing assistance is drawing more people experiencing homelessness to the site.

WRTV

"It's been so publicized, and people are hearing, oh my gosh, if you go to Leonard, you're going to get housed. It is driving new people there," Haring-Cozzi said. "That's causing some complications with the site."

The process involves creating a list of regular residents and working with them individually on housing placement, which typically takes 4-6 weeks.

Some neighbors are losing patience. One Fountain Square resident filed a lawsuit against the Office of Public Health & Safety for not enforcing the closure order.

"Many residents and businesses who are nearby were disappointed at the city's reversal and by the inconsistency that we've been getting out of OPHS," said Dakota Pawlicki, president of The Fountain Square Neighborhood Association.

WRTV

Tanya Ahmed, who is experiencing homelessness and has been on the original list, said she understands neighbors' frustration.

"I don't blame them for feeling that way. It's their home. They're paying their taxes," Ahmed said. She expects to move into an apartment by the end of this week.

Ahmed said she previously managed a restaurant and owned three cars and a house before her situation changed three years ago.

"We want everything to be as smooth as possible. We don't want to give anybody a headache," she said.

CHIP visits the site daily to help original residents with housing and remove newcomers. Haring-Cozzi said people should see significant changes in the coming weeks.

The neighborhood association said it plans to continue working with city agencies and organizations on solutions