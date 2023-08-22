Watch Now
AJ Hammons' Fall Creek 'party house' headed to sheriff's sale

Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 13:58:47-04

The house owned by former Purdue basketball player A.J. Hammons and dubbed the "party house" by neighbors is listed for sale in an upcoming sheriff's auction.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the sale is set for October 20.

Hammons and his home on Fall Creek have been in the news since earlier this year when neighbors filed a lawsuit, following several instances of violence in or near the home during some of his publicized parties.

In the lawsuit, neighbors complained of loud music, crowded streets and gunfire during the parties and that they were “living in fear each day that their lives are in danger” due to the parties at Hammons’ home.

The lawsuit also states the parties have been ongoing since 2019 and are “out of control with noise.”

Hammons was temporarily banned from hosting parties at the Fall Creek home back in May.

In July, the judge ruled Hammons could start hosting parties again, but he had to hire private security for all events with 25 or more people, search for weapons on all guests and all parties would have to end by 1 a.m., along with several other stipulations.

Court records show Hammons' Fall Creek property was set for a sheriff's sale in September 2022 and he filed for bankruptcy in November of 2022.

He was granted a temporary stay following his bankruptcy filing, but the house was again sent to the sheriff for sale on Aug. 21, 2023.

The sheriff's office says Hammons' attorneys could still remove the home from sale anytime before the day of the sale on October 20.

