Anderson man arrested for hit & run that critically injured 13-year-old

HANCOCK COUNTY — An Anderson man was arrested for the hit-and-run that critically injured a teenager earlier this month.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Aaron Magee, 33, was arrested for leaving the scene of the crash that critically injured 13-year-old Jasper in Wilkinson on June 17.

Jasper was riding his bike when someone struck him and drove off.

Police say a passerby found Jasper lying on the ground next to a bicycle and called 911. He had his eyes open but was unable to speak. He was airlifted to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where he remains in critical condition.

“Unfortunately, the young victim is still in the hospital. Doctors stated his condition is still very critical and will likely affect him for the rest of his life,” the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle on Wednesday, June 21 and led to the seizure of the car and a conversation with the suspect.

Investigators used video footage and images from public and private cameras and tips from the public to identify the Gold 2008 Saturn Aura belonging to Magee.

Police say the vehicle was located in a garage in Anderson, where Magee had been hiding it.

The vehicle was seized, and evidence was found on the Saturn that matched the evidence found on the bicycle and at the scene of the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional evidence is still being processed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family," Captain Robert Harris said. "We would like to thank everyone who has called in tips to our department, and the media for sharing this story."

