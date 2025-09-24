Animal rescue seeking donations to support dogs linked to large-scale abuse case

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost a dozen animals connected to a gruesome animal cruelty case are in need of some extra support before they go to their forever homes.

Border Tails Rescue posted on Facebook on Tuesday that the organization received 11 survivors from the large-scale animal cruelty case linked to Krystal Scott. In the post, the organization called the survivors — America, Star, Betsy, Liberty, Uncle Sam, Bell, Cantaloupe, Snail, Pascal, Lola and Blessed — "incredible survivors."

"Arriving at Border Tails with fear and trauma, you have blossomed thanks to nurturing fosters, therapy, and time. Sharing your story honors your resilience and underscores why rescue and rehabilitation are so vital," the post reads.

Back in June, WRTV previously reported Scott was charged with animal neglect after being found with a dozen animals in Fountain Square.

In 2021, Scott pleaded guilty to animal crushing and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in June of 2025, Scott used an alias to round up animals under false pretenses, kept them locked in a U-Haul van without food and water and forced them to stand in their own waste.

Scott pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of her previous supervised release. She has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

