Attorneys file motion to temporarily stop release of Whitfield III bodycam footage

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys representing IMPD and the city of Indianapolis filed a motion on Monday to block the release of bodycam footage taken on the night of the death of Herman Whitfield III.

Last week, a judge ordered the release of the footage by Monday. That order was part of the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Whitfield III,

Whitfield III died in IMPD custody on April 25 after being tased and handcuffed while laying on his stomach.

Attorneys said in court Monday that they want the court to issue a temporary blockage of the bodycam footage, arguing the footage could cause great harm to the defense, affect the integrity of their investigation as a grand jury has not been selected and jurors could see the footage if made public.

A judge will now make a ruling on the defense’s motion to block the footage’s release.