Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon

COLUMBUS — Avery has spent half of his nearly two years of life at Riley Hospital for Children.

The red Riley wagons are an iconic symbol of the hospital and are used by many families to transport their kids within the hospital.

Riley gave Avery's parents, Alexandria Sutton and Mark Wilson, a wagon to take home. It was specifically made to help them carry up to 70 pounds of equipment that Avery needs.

This week — that wagon was stolen from the family's back patio.

"We just want the wagon back because it means the world to us and makes Avery's life so much easier," Sutton said. "He just turned two and he can't get up and walk on his own. This wagon is his legs to get him into places. We just want it back."

The couple shared their story on social media — hoping someone will help reunite them with the wagon. It has the number 500 on it.

"It doesn't just help us get Avery from place to place but it holds a lot of sentimental value because it's just like something that reminds us of what he's been through and that Riley thought of us and they thought of Avery," Sutton said.

They say it's not easy to go out and buy a replacement stroller or wagon that can carry all of Avery's equipment. Wilson says the hospital trained them on how to load the wagon with Avery and all of the equipment he needs.

If you have information on the wagon, you can share it with the family through their Facebook page — Avery Strong.

The family tells WRTV they plan to file a police report if the wagon is not returned, but they want to give whoever took it the chance to bring it back.