Memorial services for Emma Sweet to be held Saturday in Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Memorial services for 2-year-old Emma Sweet will be held Saturday in Bartholomew County.

Sweet was found dead on Sunday in the White River, days after duck hunters found her father, Jeremy Sweet, inside a submerged truck. Jeremy was charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and unlawful possession of a syringe.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street in Columbus. It will be livestreamed.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. until the service begins at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given through the funeral home to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's office, America's Best Pageant System, Bartholomew County Toys for Tots or any organization benefiting first responders.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the Sweet family online.