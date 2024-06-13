Beating the heat without breaking the bank as temperatures rise in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures aren’t the only thing expected to go up in central Indiana, your energy bills could rise as you try to stay cool.

With temperatures predicted to climb to the 90’s, many Hoosiers will use their AC to beat the heat.

"I don't get a breeze all the time so it will probably be on this week,” said David Horton, who lives on the east side of Indianapolis.

For him and so many other Hoosiers, hotter days means using more energy and more money for the bill.

“You got to find a way to pay it."

Higher bills are something Horton isn’t prepared for.

Money is already tight for the single father of three battling health issues.

He’s gotten help with utility assistance through the Warren Township Trustee because of his situation.

"I can't sit for long periods of time, and I can't stand for long periods of time, so it's just made everything tough,” explained Horton. "I've been experiencing a loss of income, which generated to me falling behind on bills or just playing catch up all the time."

Energy companies are sharing tips to help Hoosiers like Horton save money during the warmer temperatures.

"If you leave the house, make sure to turn your dial up a little bit and you can save a lot of money that way,” said Kelly Young, the Director of Public Relations for AES Indiana.

The energy company also suggests:



Close windows: Keep windows closed when the heat is on, and at night to prevent cold air from entering.

Close blinds: Close blinds during the warmest parts of the day to keep the heat out.

Use a programmable thermostat: Set your thermostat to a higher temperature and turn it down before you leave or go to bed.

Seal leaks: Check for air leaks and drafts around windows, doors, attics, basements, electrical outlets, light fixtures, and AC units, and seal them with caulking and weatherstripping.

Use natural light: Open curtains and blinds during the day to let the sun in.

Use a ceiling fan: Use a ceiling fan instead of turning on your air conditioner.

Use ovens, dishwashers, and washers and dryers during off-peak hours, 5-10 PM, after the hottest part of the day.

Minimize your use of electricity when everyone else is, between the hours of Noon-6 PM.

Grill outdoors rather than using indoor stovetops or ovens.

They also recommend changing your AC filter every month so that they’re clean and don’t have to work harder.

AES along with other energy companies, like Duke Energy, offer energy assistance and payment plans for those struggling to pay their bills.

You can also check with local organizations, churches or townships about utility assistance programs.

