Beer on tap raising money for struggling Broad Ripple businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Broad Ripple faced serious struggles in recent years because of the pandemic, road construction, and a deadly shooting last year.

A new foundation and a signature beer hopes to help the businesses who are hanging on by a thread.

The Love Broad Ripple Foundation launched this week with the Village Vibes lager at Union Jack Pub.

Union Jack owner Chelsey Wetzel started the foundation after realizing how Broad Ripple businesses are still slumping back to its pre-pandemic economy.

"We have to depend on ourselves and be our own heroes here," Wetzel said. "We're small business owners. We're scrappy and going to be creative in trying new things. It's resilience and tenacity."

The money from the foundation will not only assist struggling Broad Ripple businesses, but pay for beautification and security measures around the neighborhood.

Wetzel said surrounding business owners have bought into the plan and will soon release their own products to benefit the foundation.

"We're a community and high tides raise all boats," Wetzel said. "If we all come together, we can't fail."

Two restaurants closed in Broad Ripple last month: Michigan-based bar chain HopCat shuttered its location on the corner of Broad Ripple and College, and Landsharks closed its bar on Broad Ripple Avenue without an announcement.

The main obstacles now facing Broad Ripple are crime concerns after three people were shot and killed there and regaining traffic after Broad Ripple Avenue was shut down over several months for construction.

People who live and shop in the neighborhood said there's no reason for visitors to be afraid of Broad Ripple.

"IMPD has really paved the way to where we're safe again, and I greatly appreciate it," said Wesley Hamilton.

"Come here," added Gary Rhine, who said he has lived in Broad Ripple for more than a decade. "It's no worse than Fishers. It's no worse than Carmel. It's certainly no worse than downtown."

If the Village Vibes beer takes off, it could insure that Broad Ripple will no longer worry about small businesses shutting down.

"This is for the businesses who are still here and still fighting every single day," Wetzel said. "Every single one deserves this project to help elevate them."

