Bloomington hopes to prevent spotted lanternflies by cutting down its favorite food

BLOOMINGTON — The city of Bloomington wants one plant to stop blooming in town immediately. The plant known as Tree of Heaven is known to feed the spotted lanternfly, which is invasive and deadly for fruit and soybean crops.

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. State agriculture officials have added 12 counties to the quarantine list, raising the total number of counties under quarantine to 26.

Bloomington's urban forestry department has identified more than 50 Trees of Heaven on city-owned property. It is in the process of removing one in the parking lot on the corner of 4th and Dunn Streets.

The non-profit group Monroe County Identify and Reduce Invasive Species has targeted the aggressive, non-native plant since the organization was founded in 2009.

"Some people call it Tree of Hell," said MC-IRIS president Ellen Jacquart. "It can grow three to four feet a year."

MC-IRIS and Bloomington's fight against Tree of Heaven took on a new level of urgency when spotted lanternflies were recently found in nearby Bartholomew County.

"That means that it could be here any day," Jacquart said. "We're watching for it and we're particularly watching for Tree of Heaven, because that is one of its favorite foods."

Jacquart and MC-IRIS are trying to find and destroy Trees of Heaven on private property before the spotted lanternfly is seen in Monroe County. The insect is particularly lethal to grape crops, and Monroe County features several notable wineries.

MC-IRIS is providing free invasive species checks to all Monroe County residents and will reimburse up to $400 for Tree of Heaven removal and stump grinding.

"Where are the Trees of Heaven in Monroe County, and what can we do to help get rid of those that we have?"

If you see a spotted lanternfly, kill it immediately and report your sighting to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.