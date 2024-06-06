Boone County cyclist shares story of being injured by hit-and-run driver

BOONE COUNTY — Carmel’s Steve Hershberger says riding a bike in Indiana is more dangerous than ever before.

“It is 100 times more dangerous today,” Hershberger said. “Every person that I ride with, and I know every single one, has either been hit or has had a near miss, and we see it every day.”

Hershberger has been riding his bike competitively for a couple of years. He says it teaches determination.

“Other than sitting back and going, ‘Well, okay, that's it. I can't conquer that,’ you just look at what you've already done and say, 'Well, if I do that, I can truly conquer this.'”

Last Thursday, Hershberger was training for a race in Iceland when he was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

“The last thing I remember is just the sound of lots of displaced air,” Hershberger shared. “You don't know which way is up. You don't know what's going to happen.”

Hershberger suffered broken ribs, a fractured neck, a broken collar bone and a concussion. Now, he is sharing his story in hopes it will help protect others.

“It’s not somebody else's problem, it's our problem,” Hershberger said.

Hershberger is focused on his recovery but he is looking forward to getting back on the bike in a few months.

“I'm going to get back on the bike in large part because it's who I am," he said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.