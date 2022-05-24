After lawsuit filed, Boone Co investigation finds Facebook page blocking was "inadvertent"

BOONE COUNTY — Almost two weeks after a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana prompted an internal investigation in Boone County, commissioners say the post and blocking of an individual on the county's Facebook page was inadvertent.

"The situation has been rectified," commissioners said in a statement Tuesday. "We have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again and are working on an expeditious resolution of the litigation."

The ACLU filed the lawsuit on May 12 on behalf of Boone County resident Kevin Dininger.

The lawsuit says Dininger commented on a Facebook post saying that he intended to vote for a challenger who was running to become a Boone County commissioner instead of the incumbents.

"The County responded swiftly to Mr. Dininger’s comment by limiting or disabling any comments on the post, an act that had the effect of deleting Mr. Dinginer’s comment," the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit alleges that Dininger then made a post to his personal Facebook page about the matter and after that, the County blocked him from the page altogether.

"The County’s action in blocking Mr. Dininger from its Facebook page unjustifiably impinges on Mr. Dininger’s rights under the First Amendment," the lawsuit states.

WRTV has reached out to the ACLU for an update on the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back.