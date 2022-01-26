Hy-Vee supermarket chain plans to open store in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — An Iowa-based supermarket chain with locations throughout the Midwest announced it plans to expand into Indiana.

Hy-Vee, which operates 285 stores, will open a location in Zionsville, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

The grocery chain plans to secure approximately 26 acres of land at the southwest corner of Whitestown Parkway and South County Road 700 East. Plans are to build a 150,000 square foot store at the site.

“We are excited that Hy-Vee has chosen Zionsville as a location to put down new roots,” Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron said in a statement. “With their commitment to quality of service, variety of products, selection of healthy food and an in-store pharmacy, Hy-Vee will benefit Zionsville residents, our neighboring communities and visitors. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Hy-Vee team and welcome them to town.”

The store will be one of Hy-Vee’s first stores to open outside its current eight-state region, the news release said.

Hy-Vee recently announced it would expand into several new states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

The company said it will release additional information as details are finalized.