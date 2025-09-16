Braun says redistricting special session is 'moving,' could happen in November

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Mike Braun said Monday that discussions about calling a special legislative session on redistricting are progressing, with some lawmakers changing their positions on the issue.

Speaking at the Indiana Statehouse after a commerce announcement, Braun told reporters he's seeing movement among legislators who were previously opposed to redistricting.

WATCH | Braun speaks on redistricting and special session

Gov. Braun on resdistricting and special session

"You clearly saw certain legislators that had absolutely no interest to where they're publicly out there changing their mind," Braun said.

The governor said he wants any special session to be "organic" and successful, adding that he believes it will "probably" happen. He indicated the session could occur anytime from early November through the beginning of the 2026 legislative session, "likely earlier rather than later."

Braun defended potential redistricting efforts by pointing to other states, particularly Massachusetts, which he said has gerrymandered all nine of its congressional districts to favor Democrats.

"If the other side of the aisle was in this place, they'd do it in a heartbeat," Braun said.

When asked about potential issues beyond redistricting that could be addressed in a special session, Braun mentioned possible changes to state code to coordinate with federal legislation, but declined to provide specifics.

Redistricting has become a prominent issue following meetings between Indiana Republican leadership and Trump administration officials. Vice President-elect JD Vance met privately with Braun and legislative leaders in August, and Senate President Pro Temp Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston discussed redistricting with President Trump last month.

Opposition to mid-decade redistricting remains strong, with more than 6,600 petition signatures delivered to lawmakers last week opposing plans to redraw congressional maps.