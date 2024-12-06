Brownsburg still celebrating first football title in nearly 40 years

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Bulldogs have school spirit, but they had not brought home a state title since 1985. Their wait to get back to the future has finally ended.
Brownsburg defeated Westfield 22-17 under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium for the Indiana High School Athletic Association class 6A title last week. Signs supporting the team's championship are now a common sight in the team's hometown.
Tom Weaver commissioned a painting on his restaurant, Green Street Pub, commemorating the title and the team's fans. The restaurant also has a plaque celebrating the 1985 Brownsburg football team and a helmet signed by this year's champions.
"For them to win it all and know that the 2024 team signatures are up there, it's great," Weaver said. "I had a lot of people ask if they could buy it off of me and I told them no."
Rose Promos on Main Street sells all types of Brownsburg High School merchandise, but the store has struggled to keep up with the demand for championship t-shirts.
"The rush after they won was intense," said Amanda Reising of Rose Promos. "It's a little stressful. We're trying to get fully stocked. We know people are waiting for those championship shirts. They're on the way, we promise."
The championship signifies a new era for Brownsburg itself. Main Street is currently under reconstruction, new high-rise apartments line Green Street, and the high school itself is expanding.
"It has grown a lot," Weaver said. "A lot of new businesses are coming in and a lot of mom-and-pop businesses still around."
More than 3,300 students attend Brownsburg High School, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. It is the 10th-largest high school in the state, according to the IHSAA.
-
