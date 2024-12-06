Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Brownsburg still celebrating first football title in nearly 40 years

Bulldogs defeated Westfield for Class 6A championship.
WRTV's Taj Simmons shows us how the community of Brownsburg is rallying around its football team after it won its first state championship in nearly 40 years.
brownsburg title 1.jpg
brownsburg title 4.jpg
brownsburg title 5.jpg
brownsburg title 2.jpg
brownsburg title 3.jpg
brownsburg title 6.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BROWNSBURG — The Brownsburg Bulldogs have school spirit, but they had not brought home a state title since 1985. Their wait to get back to the future has finally ended.

brownsburg title 6.jpg

Brownsburg defeated Westfield 22-17 under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium for the Indiana High School Athletic Association class 6A title last week. Signs supporting the team's championship are now a common sight in the team's hometown.

brownsburg title 3.jpg

Tom Weaver commissioned a painting on his restaurant, Green Street Pub, commemorating the title and the team's fans. The restaurant also has a plaque celebrating the 1985 Brownsburg football team and a helmet signed by this year's champions.

brownsburg title 2.jpg

"For them to win it all and know that the 2024 team signatures are up there, it's great," Weaver said. "I had a lot of people ask if they could buy it off of me and I told them no."

Rose Promos on Main Street sells all types of Brownsburg High School merchandise, but the store has struggled to keep up with the demand for championship t-shirts.

brownsburg title 5.jpg

"The rush after they won was intense," said Amanda Reising of Rose Promos. "It's a little stressful. We're trying to get fully stocked. We know people are waiting for those championship shirts. They're on the way, we promise."

The championship signifies a new era for Brownsburg itself. Main Street is currently under reconstruction, new high-rise apartments line Green Street, and the high school itself is expanding.

brownsburg title 4.jpg

"It has grown a lot," Weaver said. "A lot of new businesses are coming in and a lot of mom-and-pop businesses still around."

More than 3,300 students attend Brownsburg High School, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. It is the 10th-largest high school in the state, according to the IHSAA.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!