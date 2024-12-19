Butler announces $9M of renovations to Clowes Memorial Hall

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University's Clowes Memorial Hall will get a new look starting next year.

A $9 million grant from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation will help with major renovations.

The project will upgrade seating across the theater's three balcony terraces, including adding open-air suites for a more luxurious experience. Bathrooms will also be expanded.

Butler University

The plan also calls for a multi-purpose venue adjacent to Clowes Hall with room for at least 1,200 people. It will be used as a music hall, as well as a reception and a private event space.

And this is all part of a bigger plan. The renovation and expansion projects will launch the development of a $100 million Midtown Arts District that is part of the Butler Gateway Project, the University’s plan to connect Butler University and Midtown Indianapolis.

Butler University

"Thanks to the incredibly generous generosity of the Allen Whitehill Clowes charitable foundation Butler University is once again poised to lead a new era in the uplifting and renewal of our city," Butler University President, James Danko said.

Renovations to the existing Clowes Hall will begin in June and will be completed in phases. The first phase includes the addition of open-air suites, restroom renovation, and expansion. Phase two will install two loading docs allowing for enhanced capabilities for large-scale and Broadway events. Phase 3 will focus on stage upgrades.

The new event space is Phase 4 and is expected to open in the spring of 2027, which is around the same time the university plans to open a Curio Hotel by Hilton on campus.

