Butler University delivers acceptance letters to Founder's College applicants

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University is a prestigious school, but it can also cost more than some families are prepared for. The university hopes to eliminate that financial obstacle with the Founder's College program.
The Founder's College will offer two-year degrees on Butler's campus starting this fall. The program is tailored for low-income students and will ensure they graduate with little or no debt.
"Butler saw the need, created the pathway, worked with our donors to resources to make it happen," said Founder's College dean Dr. Carolyn Gentle-Genitty. "We're just proud of helping Indiana create more talented and career-driven individuals."
Gentle-Genitty hand-delivered the first acceptance letters at KIPP Indy Legacy High School and Shortridge High School on Thursday. She surprised students in class with a gift bag and a visit from Butler's bulldog, Blue IV.
The college will use Pell Grants to cover the cost of tuition, transportation, books, and a laptop. The Founder's College curriculum also includes an advisor for the students and resources to find employment.
Graduates of the Founder's College will receive an associate's degree. They can choose to continue their education with a four-year degree at Butler or attend another institution.
To learn more about the Founder's College, click here.
