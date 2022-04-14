Buttigieg goes to Ohio River port to discuss grant for pier

TELL CITY, Ind. (AP) — A $1.6 million federal grant will pay for the construction of a new southern Indiana pier on the Ohio River to be used for unloading of pig iron for a foundry.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Tell City to discuss the grant and tour the Ohio River port.
The project will pay for building a 40-foot-diameter pier for a crane that will be used for direct barge-to-truck unloading of pig iron when the river is high.
The pig iron is a necessary raw material for Waupaca Foundry and other manufacturers. Federal officials say the pier will help increase port productivity by up to 60% and help maintain 1,000 jobs.
TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract