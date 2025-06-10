Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett: 'I don't have any intention of resigning'

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett has faced calls to step down after an investigation into sexual harassment by his former chief of staff. Hogsett sat down with WRTV and said he will remain in office.

"I don't have any intention of resigning," Hogsett said. "There's just too much left to be done over the next two and a half years."

The calls to resign reignited after Monday's City-County Council meeting, in which a sexual assault accuser was forcibly removed from the council chambers.

"Last night was unfortunately a regrettable council meeting, but we need to get back to the basics of providing a safe and secure workplace," Hogsett said.

District 21 councilor Josh Bain posted his plea for Hogsett's resignation on social media Tuesday morning. The Republican joins two Democratic councilors, Andy Nielsen and Jesse Brown, in asking for Hogsett to leave city government.

Before his interview with WRTV, Hogsett canceled a press conference to unveil Streets to Home, an initiative to house everyone who lives on the streets of Indianapolis.

Rabbi Aaron Spiegel of the Greater Indianapolis Multifaith Alliance helped develop the program. He is disappointed the press conference could not continue without Hogsett.

"The city has, with our permission, taken the lead, and they have proven today that they can't lead it," Spiegel said. "If I had something to say to Mayor Hogsett, it would be, 'Get out of the way. Empower the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention, and let us do it.'"

Hogsett believes people in Indianapolis should have faith in his leadership throughout the rest of his term.

"They should know that their government is accountable, responsive, and that it's willing to make changes where changes need to be made," Hogsett said. "I hope that the leadership that I bring to the city is a responsible leadership."