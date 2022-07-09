Carlos Santana postpones Noblesville show Friday night at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — Fans at Ruoff Music Center on Friday night for the Carlos Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire concert were left with only half a show.

After collapsing on stage Tuesday night in Michigan, Santana was set to return to the stage on Friday night for his first performance since the incident.

Following the performance by Earth, Wind & Fire, fans in attendance were told Santana was feeling unwell and the show was being rescheduled for August 3.

After 10 p.m. Friday, Santana's management team announced his next six shows will also be postponed.

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana. And, we are postponing the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas." Santana

LiveNation did not immediately respond to efforts from WRTV for comment.