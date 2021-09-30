Carmel Clay School Board meetings to go virtual

CARMEL — Carmel Clay Schools announced Thursday that board meetings will be held virtually until further notice "due to the disruptive behavior of adults at this week’s regular meeting."

In an online community message, the district said an outside group "deliberately orchestrated multiple disruptions to the business portion of the meeting."

"When the Board called for a recess, the group booed, began name-calling, and continued their rude and inappropriate behavior," the message said. "In a district as large as CCS, disagreements will occur. However, we will no longer allow our board meetings to be a means to divide our community."

In August, public comment was temporarily suspended. Metal detection was added at the administration building after a July incident where police say a man brought a gun to a school board meeting.

The message says a group has targeted teachers and a mental health counselor as well as board members and other school employees.

"We typically would not engage or comment on outside groups but felt our parents and community needed to know the inappropriate activities we are experiencing," Carmel Clay Schools said. "Board members have had their home addresses posted in acts of intimidation. Teachers have received letters and emails with threats of violence and unwarranted references to family members. School librarians and media specialists have been steadily under attack with accusations. We must return to civility and question those who find these tactics appropriate."

Indiana's Public Access Counselor says there isn't an issue with board meetings being virtual since Governor Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency.

The office also says there would need to be a mechanism for public comment during meetings that include hearings on issues, but public comment is not required for regular meetings.

CCS says it will live stream future Board Meetings beginning with the Special Session scheduled for Monday, October 4, to interview the four finalists for the vacant District 2 seat. On Tuesday, October 5, the district will live stream another Special Session held for the Board to discuss and choose the candidate to fill that seat.

CCS says it will "regularly reevaluate the need for live streaming and inform the community of any changes."

