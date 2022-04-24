Delphi Legacy Park adding lights

DELPHI — As the legacy of Liberty German and Abigail Williams continues in Delphi, the community is working to bring more light to a park named in their honor.

On Saturday, people volunteered their time and a crane was donated to put light poles throughout the Abby & Libby Memorial Park.

"I'm anxious to see the beautiful sight that it's going to bring — this place all lit up, kids out here cracking the bat, stuff like that. That's going to be awesome," Libby's grandfather, Mike Patty, said.

The lights will allow night games to be played at the park. About 13 light poles, donated by Purdue University, are being worked on by IBEW Local 668. They're lending their expertise in electricity and refurbishing the poles with LED lights.

"It's a great cause, it's a great vision, it's something that's gonna be there for the community and other kids for years to come," Jeremie Pearson with IBEW Local 668 said.

Patty says the amount of volunteers who have worked on the park has gotten them where they are.

"It would still be a work in progress had it [been] myself and a couple buddies," Patty said.

Electricians will be back next week to finish the work. The Legacy Park is hoping to be able to host night games by early May.