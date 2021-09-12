Hoosiers line Logansport streets to honor Cpl. Humberto Sanchez

LOGANSPORT — The remains of Corporal Humberto Sanchez returned to Indiana Sunday morning ahead of his funeral on Tuesday.

Fighter jets soared over Cass County as Hoosiers from across the state lined the streets to honor the Marine from Logansport who was killed in Afghanistan last month.

"It's important, I know it was when I was in, that our men and women in uniform understand that we care and they will never be forgotten," David Shortz, a Fort Wayne resident and Navy veteran, said.

Master Sgt. Benjamin Mota/434th Air Refueling Wing Public Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, transfer the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, Sept. 12, 2021 at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Mota)

A dignified transfer, which is conducted for every U.S. military member who dies in the theater of operation while in the service of their country, happened at Grissom Air Force Base before the procession. A senior ranking officer of the fallen member's service presides over each dignified transfer.

Senior Airman Jeremy Blocker/434th Air Refueling Wing Public Members of the Hoosier Wing line the road and render a salute as the hearse transporting the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, passes by Sept. 12, 2021 at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Blocker)

Corporal Sanchez was escorted by several law enforcement agencies and hundreds and hundreds of motorcycles.

"My kiddos went to Logansport High School and my son’s 15 and it could someday be my boy, so it does hit home. We’re Logansport, nothing happens in Logansport. This isn’t what we want to be known for, but if this is what we’re known for right now, we’re here for it, we’re here to support them and we’ll do whatever it takes to win the battle," Jenni Moss, who was born and raised in Logansport, said.

The procession stopped briefly near Market and 8th Streets, where a moment of silence was observed.

You can watch the procession for Cpl. Sanchez here. It starts about an hour into the video.

"Speaking directly to his family, I feel for them; my deepest condolences to your family. I cannot know what you’re going through, but please know you have our support, you have our prayers," Joseph Sasser, a Fort Wayne Marine veteran, said.

On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Indiana until sunset Tuesday.

Visitation for Corporal Sanchez will be held from 1-7 p.m. Monday at LifeGate Church in Logansport. The funeral begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday also at the church, located at 831 Burlington Avenue.