Funeral services for Cpl. Humberto Sanchez to be held Tuesday in Logansport

LOGANSPORT — Fallen U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, was one of 13 American service members killed Aug. 26 in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

His body returned home Sunday with thousands of Hoosiers lining the road on an 18-mile drive honoring the Marine.

Senior Airman Jeremy Blocker/434th Air Refueling Wing Public Members of the Hoosier Wing line the road and render a salute as the hearse transporting the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana, passes by Sept. 12, 2021 at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, 2021, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Blocker)

Sanchez joined the service in 2017 after graduating from Logansport High School.

Visitation was held Monday in Logansport, and services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at LifeGate Church. Burial with full military graveside rites will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

WRTV will provide a livestream of the services when they begin Tuesday morning.

