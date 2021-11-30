Senate approves Congressional Gold Medal for troops killed in Afghanistan attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate unanimously approved legislation earlier this month to award Congressional Gold Medals to 13 American service members who died Aug. 26 in terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The House passed the bill in October and it awaits President Joe Biden’s signature. The Senate passed the bill Nov. 18.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, of Logansport, was one of the 13 service members who died in an ISIS attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Recipients of the commendation include Sanchez, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, and Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss.

They died as they supported efforts to evacuate thousands of Afghans and allies who attempted to flee as the Taliban took control of the country. More than 160 Afghan civilians died in the blast.

