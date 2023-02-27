Cataract Falls named best waterfall in Indiana

SPENCER — Cataract Falls in Lieber and Cataract Falls State Recreation Area have been named the best waterfall in Indiana.

As spring hiking season inches closer, Travel + Leisure named the best waterfall in each state.

Cataract Falls, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, is part of Cagles Mill Lake — which was built in 1952 as the state's first flood control reservoir.

By volume, Cataract Falls is the largest waterfall in Indiana. They consist of two separate waterfalls, the upper falls and the lower falls, which come with 45 and 30 foot drops.