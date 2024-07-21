Cease Fire Indy holds honking rally to honor founder Ron Gee

INDIANAPOLIS — Community activist Ron Gee was shot and killed at a gas station on Thursday. Now, anti-violence advocates are ensuring the public that his mission will go on.

“We appreciate everything Ron has done for us; I just can’t believe he’s gone,” Cease Fire Indy co-founder Terrell Harris said. “I don’t want people to think his work was for nothing because it wasn’t.”

WRTV

Gee was shot and killed at a Citgo gas station located at 38th Street and Arlington Avenue on Thursday following a disturbance.

In October 2022, Gee told WRTV that he called Indianapolis home for as long as he could remember. He ran a nonprofit called Cease Fire Indy that works to create positive change within the community.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Family remembers community activist Ron Gee

Family remembers community activist Ron Gee

Cease Fire Indy teamed up with neighbors at the gas station where Gee was killed to celebrate his life and bring awareness to gun violence in the city.

“For several years, we have been trying to get people to stop and put their guns down. He lost his life to gun violence, so this is more important now than any time,” Harris said.

WRTV

Volunteers were asking cars to honk as they drove down 38th Street to show support for ending gun violence in Indianapolis.

“[The honks] mean a lot to me, and it means even more to Ron,” Harris said. “Even though he’s not here, I’m sure he can hear these horns. If he was here, I could see him screaming, yelling, sweating. I can see him now; he’s right here with us.”

WRTV

Harris says the organization will not stop advocating for safer streets following Gee’s killing.

“It was Ron’s legacy and we’re going to make sure we keep his legacy alive,” Harris said. “I also believe you have to reach one to teach one, we have to all come together.”

Provided by family

The organization is looking forward to partnering with IMPD and other organizations to help reduce gun violence in Indianapolis.

“Please, put the guns down, if not for Ron, for your kids. If not for your kids, for your father or mother. We are losing great people,” Harris said.

WRTV

For more information on Cease Fire Indy, click here.