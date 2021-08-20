Celebration of Life planned for Elle & Belle Gaddis, Brianna Foster

FISHERS — The families of Brianna Foster, Elle Gaddis, and Belle Gaddis, along with the City of Fishers, will host a Celebration of Life for the girls Saturday.

The event will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, located at 6 Municipal Drive in Fishers.

The three were killed when an alleged drunken driver crashed into them head-on early Monday morning in South Carolina.

The celebration is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and wear bright colors in honor of the teens’ radiant and vibrant spirits. The event will also be livestreamed on the Fishers Magazine Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern High School’s student-led Blue Crew will also honor the victims at Friday night’s football game at Hamilton Southeastern High School (HSE), where Elle and Belle were enrolled in their senior year. Foster is a 2020 HSE graduate.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 6:15 p.m. at Tailgate Town, and the teens’ parents will serve as honorary coin flip guests. A moment of silence is also planned before kickoff.

Multiple fundraisers are also being held to help the girls' families.