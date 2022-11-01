Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Child critical after being struck by vehicle while trick-or-training in Crawfordsville

File Photo
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File Photo
<p>File photo of an ambulance.</p>
File Photo
Posted at 4:19 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 16:19:01-04

CRAWFORDSVILLE — A child is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while getting dropped off to go trick-or-treating in a Crawfordsville neighborhood.

According to the Crawfordsville Police Department the incident happened in the 2000 block of Traction Road just before 7 p.m.

Witnesses told police that the 7-year-old boy, an adult and a second child all got out of a vehicle that had stopped in the travel portion of the road.

The other driver, a 34-year-old woman, said she came across the group in the roadway as she was coming up on them and attempted to stop. The woman's vehicle struck the open door of the stopped vehicle, the adult's foot and the 7-year-old child.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children where he was last listed in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the Crawfordsville Police Department. Anyone with additional information should contact the police department at 765-362-3762.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE