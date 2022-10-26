Child struck by driver near 46th and Arlington on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was taken to a hospital after being hit by a driver early Wednesday on the city's northeast side, police say.

It happened sometime before 7 a.m. near the intersection of 46th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to Sgt. Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

The child was said to be in "good condition" immediately following the collision, according to Cook.

Cook said information gathered so far does not lead police to believe the driver fled the scene.

Additional details, including the child's exact age, weren't immediately available.