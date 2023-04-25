Christel House Indianapolis hosting Christel DeHaan estate sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers will soon have an opportunity to get their hands on items owned by the late Christel DeHaan.
Christel House Indianapolis will be hosting a sale of items from the DeHaan estate on Friday, April 28, from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of items that once belonged to the accomplished businesswoman, community leader, and philanthropist.
The sale will be held at Christel House Manual, located at 2405 Madison Avenue in Indianapolis. Those attending the sale are asked to enter Door 29. Checks or cash will be accepted.
All proceeds from the sale will benefit programs and services for students of Christel House Indianapolis.
