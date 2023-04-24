Adam Bartels

Adam Bartels joined WRTV as a Real-Time Editor in April of 2023.

Previously, Adam worked at the local FOX/CBS affiliate for 17+ years as a Photographer and Assignment Editor before making the jump over to WRTV.

Adam graduated from Purdue University in 2004 where he majored in Film Studies, along with a minor in Religious Studies. He continues to share his passion for all-things Purdue through his personal podcast, “Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue.”

Although born in Indianapolis, Adam grew up in NW Indiana, and is a 1999 graduate of Hobart High School – Go Brickies!

In his free time, Adam, his wife Abby, and their 3 children enjoy spending time playing games, watching sports, going to the park, and various activities at their church, College Park Church.

Have a story? Reach out: Adam.Bartels@wrtv.com