Christmas at the Zoo closed Friday due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold conditions.
The zoo, which was scheduled to be open from noon - 9 p.m. on Friday made the call to close shortly after 11 a.m.
The zoo is already closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They plan to reopen on Monday and be open through Dec. 30.
