City of Westfield looking at creating designated outdoor refreshment area

WESTFIELD— The City of Westfield City Council is considering an ordinance that would establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the downtown corridor. It had its first reading on Monday night.

A DORA allows people 21 and older to drink alcoholic beverages in marked cups and carry them in and out of participating establishments.

"We’ve got this unique space on Park Street here in Westfield and we think it’s a great way to just see, engage and move about with a small Downtown vibe," said Alec Wolf who's family owns Nyla's and Italian House.

WRTV

Both Nyla's and Italian House are opted in to the potential DORA.

"I love the idea. I think it's fun," said Wolf.

Westfield is now one of three Hamilton County cities with DORA ordinance in consideration.

The City of Noblesville recently approved one and is now waiting on state approval.

RELATED STORY | Noblesville could approve outdoor drinking area

Noblesville could approve outdoor drinking area

The City of Carmel says they are in the early stages, but moving forward with a DORA.

"It really helps downtown revitalization and growth in all sorts of communities," said Patrick Tamm, the president of the Westfield City Council.

Tamm says a DORA makes sense in Westfield right now because its the fastest growing city in Indiana and the 6th fastest in the country. Tamm says places like Grand Junction Plaza, which is in the boundary, and Grand Park are attracting people from all over.

MORE | Westfield investing $186 million in city improvements (wrtv.com)

"Grand park throws off 5 million visitors per year. Trying to get that economic spend in Westfield is very important to the city of Westfield, but also more importantly to get those quality places and quality of life for the residents of Westfield, said Tamm.

The downtown Westfield DORA would be in effect everyday and nine businesses have opted in so far. Here are some of the rules:



The Downtown Westfield DORA is in effect January 1 – December 31, Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. (noon) to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Only specific plastic cups with the DORA logo are permitted to be used for DORA beverages

A maximum of two beverages can be served at a time

DORA beverages are allowed only within the DORA boundaries

Exit signage is placed at the boundaries of the DORA and DORA beverages are not permitted outside of these exit points

DORA containers must be disposed of before entering another bar or restaurant including those that are Designated Permittees and those businesses displaying a “DORA beverages are not permitted” decal is displayed in the window

The city council will consider adopting the DORA ordinance at the June 24th council meeting.