Class Action Lawsuit filed against Republic Services for not picking up trash

INDIANAPOLIS — Customers of Republic Services have filed a Class Action Lawsuit against the company alleging unfair business practices.

In 2021, WRTV reported on one neighborhood whose trash pickup was delayed for two weeks.

Republic says staffing, shortage of truck parts and the continued increase in solid waste volume were the issues causing the delays.

Now two years later, the lawsuit alleges that Republic skipped prescheduled recycling services and refused to credit customers.

“Republic informed the customers that it would be skipping its prescheduled recycling services for at least one of the pickups customers had prepaid to receive,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, that was filed by a Marion County man, Republic’s reasoning was that they were facing staffing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Republic’s refusal to credit the customers for their payment for services that Republic intentionally refused to perform is not justifiable,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges Republic knew it would not be providing the services, yet billed customers anyway.

The lawsuit also states Republic has failed to provide the recycling services "on other recent occasions" in addition to the times in 2021.

WRTV has reached out to Republic for a comment on the lawsuit.

PREVIOUS | Carmel considering legal action against Republic Services for not picking up trash Friday (wrtv.com) | Trash service resuming in Carmel; city still threatening legal action (wrtv.com) | Indy DPW, Republic Services meet to discuss trash collection (wrtv.com)