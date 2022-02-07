Trash service resuming Monday in Carmel; city still threatening legal action

CARMEL — Republic Services is resuming trash collection service on Monday in Carmel after the mayor said he was considering action and the winter storm delayed collection last week.

Dan McFeely said the city is asking Republic Services for a credit on their bill for the two days taxpayers didn't have service last week and the city will be pursuing it in court if Republic doesn't agree.

"Our contract with Republic is crystal clear that the city utility has to agree to any delay and provides for attorney fees and other costs be paid by Republic if the breach that contract," McFeely said in an email to WRTV.

The cost per day is about $20,000, McFeely said.

WRTV reached out to Republic Services by email on Monday morning for a comment and is awaiting a response.

On Friday, Republic Services released the following statement to WRTV:

The Republic Services team cares about the communities we serve, and the safety of employees and residents is our top priority. Due to the severe winter storm that has been affecting many areas across the country, we made an initial decision to suspend service on Thursday. We continued to monitor conditions and the forecast and determined that it would not be safe to operate on Friday. We are proud to serve the Carmel community and look forward to resuming service as soon as it is safe to do so.

On Friday, Republican Mayor Jim Brainard said Republic Services blamed a lack of drivers and the road conditions for not picking up trash and recycling on Thursday and Friday.

Brainard said he knew road conditions on Thursday would make it "impossible" for service, but spoke with officials on Friday morning and told them road conditions had improved.

“I pointed out that all of Carmel’s roughly 500 miles of roads, as of 8 a.m. today, were plowed and open as a result of our 92-vehicle, snow-removal fleet and staff working all last night," Brainard said in a press release on Friday. "This snowstorm was not a surprise and had been forecast for many days. Republic knew they might need to make arrangements to secure drivers who live outside the city and bring them to Carmel. The City would have been happy to help with that effort."