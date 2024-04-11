Class action lawsuit still pending one year after Richmond fire

RICHMOND — A class action lawsuit filed in response to the large warehouse fire in Richmond is still pending one year after the fire.

April 11 marks one year since the massive fire that resulted in the evacuation of more than 2,000 people in the Richmond community.

On April 20, 2023, Tushawn Craig, Marquetta Stokes, and Limitless Pallets filed a class action lawsuit against the property owners, Seth Smith and Cornerstone Trading Group.

They all own property that was part of the evacuation zone of the April 2023 fire, records show.

As WRTV Investigates reported, the city cited Smith and Cornerstone Trading following a 2019 inspection that found fire hazards.

The city has claimed Smith is responsible for the fire.

The lawsuit alleges Smith and Cornerstone Trading were negligent by failing to address “ultra-hazardous conditions” within the facility.

The class action lawsuit was originally filed in Wayne Superior Court, but was transferred to federal court.

Trevor Crossen, attorney for the plaintiffs, said he’s currently waiting for a ruling on whether the case will stay in federal court or get sent back to Wayne County.

Former Richmond Mayor Dave Snow and city attorney Andrew Sickman were subpoenaed in connection to the lawsuit.