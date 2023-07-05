Richmond mayor, city attorney subpoenaed in warehouse fire civil lawsuit

RICHMOND — Richmond Mayor Dave Snow and city attorney Andrew Sickman have been subpoenaed in connection a civil lawsuit filed against My Way Trading in connection with the large warehouse fire in April.

The lawsuitstems from the April fire that burned for days in Richmond and caused widespread evacuations in the area. It alleges Seth Smith and Cornerstone Trading were negligent by failing to address “ultra-hazardous conditions” within the facility.

Now, subpoenas have been issued for Snow and Sickman to add them as third party defendants after Smith and his attorneys filed a 19-point motion to have the case dismissed.

The dismissal also points to the city of Richmond as being liable for the fire based on ownership of the property.

The city has, since the fire began, claimed Smith is responsible for the fire.

The city of Richmond declined to comment about the subpoenas.

Eric Allen, the attorney representing Seth Smith and Cornerstone Trading Group answered WRTV's request for comment and doubled down on the city being liable for the fire.

A pretrial conference in the civil suit is scheduled for November.

The trial is set to begin in February 2024.