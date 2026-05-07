Clinton County Sheriff resigns as part of plea agreement

INDIANAPOLIS — The Clinton County Sheriff resigned on Thursday as part of a plea agreement in a criminal case.

Richard Kelly pleaded guilty to conflict of interest and official misconduct. His wife, Ashley, pleaded guilty to conflict of interest.

Both were accused of failing to file proper paperwork in making Ashley the jail matron.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced charges against Richard Kelly and Ashley Kelly on April 9, along with Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter. Kleinhelter. faces accusations of false informing and official misconduct. Police said he lied to Indiana State Police during a theft and fraud investigation in 2024.

Attorney Mario Massilamany represented Ashley in the case. He told WRTV the case never should have gotten to this point.

"I would argue this is a procedural matter that turned criminal. They advised both the Clinton County Council and the commissioner's office that she was going to be the next jail matron. They were following the same set of rules the previous two sheriffs in Clinton County had done by appointing their wives as jail matrons," Massilamany said.

The Clinton County Council has since tightened rules about hiring family members.

The county commissioners say in a news release issued Thursday evening that they've begun notifying eligible precinct committeemen of a caucus to replace the former sheriff, which must be held within 30 days of the job being vacated. Commissioner Jordan Brewer, who is the county Republican Party chairman, is leading the effort.

Until a new sheriff is selected, Chief Deputy Shawn Mayfield will serve as acting sheriff, the commissioners say.

The Kellys are still facing charges of fraud, theft and misconduct in a separate case.

Ashley Kelly, who ran for Clinton County Sheriff, lost in the republican primary on Tuesday.