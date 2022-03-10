Watch
Columbus man killed in crash after being ejected from trapped under own truck: Bartholomew Co. Sheriff

Provided/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department
Police responded to a crash that killed 50-year-old Kevin Burton at about 7:31 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Ind. 46.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 10, 2022
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A Columbus man died in a crash Thursday when an SUV collided with his pickup truck and another vehicle, causing him to be partially ejected and trapped underneath his truck, police said.

Police responded to the crash that killed 50-year-old Kevin Burton at about 7:31 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Ind. 46, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department.

Burton was heading southbound behind another driver on Ind. 46 just south of the intersection of Ind. 9 when the SUV's driver, coming northbound, crossed the center line and collided with the other two vehicles.

The SUV first struck the vehicle in front of Burton on the rear bumper, then continued into the oncoming lane and hit Burton's truck.

The impact caused the truck to flip onto its side and trap Burton underneath. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, police said.

The SUV driver was flown to Methodist Hospital for unknown injuries, and the third driver was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Columbus, Clay Township and fire departments, the Hope Police Department and Columbus Regional Health EMS also responded to the scene.

